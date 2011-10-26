BRUSSELS European Union governments may give guarantees to banks seeking funding in order to avoid a credit crunch and to keep them lending to the economy, according to a draft statement from EU leaders who meet in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

"Guarantees on bank liabilities would be required to provide more direct support for banks in accessing term funding where appropriate," said the draft statement, which outlines what is expected to be agreed at the summit of heads of state and government.

"This is also an essential part of the strategy to limit deleveraging actions," said the draft, obtained by Reuters.

The statement also said there was "broad agreement" on bolstering the capital ratio of banks to 9 percent after taking into account the market worth of their sovereign debt holdings, but it gave no overall figure for recapitalizing EU banks.

"This quantitative capital target will have to be attained by June 30, 2012," said the draft statement, which may yet be amended ahead of the meeting.

