SOFIA European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso praised Slovakia's ratification of a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday.

"I want to use the opportunity to congratulate Slovakia ... it is an important decision for all of Europe," Barroso told a news conference in Sofia.

Slovakia's parliament ratified the plan earlier in Thursday, after voting to hold an early election as demanded by the opposition.

A junior party in the country's ruling coalition torpedoed the cabinet on Tuesday in a confidence motion connected with ratification of the plan to give the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) more powers to fight the debt crisis.

