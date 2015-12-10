Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday an offer from state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) to open up the country's wholesale electricity market.
"BEH has committed to offer certain volumes of electricity on an independently-operated day-ahead market on a newly-created power exchange in Bulgaria," the European Commission said in a statement.
The offer came following a three-year investigation which led to EU charges that BEH had prevented traders from freely re-selling electricity bought from the company and that it also set territorial curbs on the traders.
LONDON Initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies based in Britain have raised $1.53 billion so far in 2017, a 28 percent decline on last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2012 as Britain prepares to leave the EU, Thomson Reuters data shows.