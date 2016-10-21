European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a debate on the preparation for the upcomming European Council summit of E.U. leaders, at the European Parliament during in Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he hoped an EU trade agreement with Canada, which is being held up by objections from a region of Belgium, could be concluded on Friday.

Efforts by the EU executive to convince leaders of the region of Wallonia to lift their veto on Belgium's consent to the CETA pact would go on through the night, Juncker told reporters early on Friday during an EU summit in Brussels.

"I am still hopeful that we will come to a good result in the course of the night and tomorrow morning," he said.

"If we can't conclude this trade arrangement with Canada, I don't see how it will be possible to conclude agreements with other parts of the world."

