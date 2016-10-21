BRUSSELS Talks between the Canadian trade minister, EU and Canadian negotiators and the premier of the Belgian region of Wallonia over a planned EU-Canada free trade deal have ended in failure, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.

All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations, and French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.

RTBF said that Canadian trade minister Chrystia Freeland had left the talks and announced that they had ended and had failed.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)