BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still believed they could hold a joint summit in Brussels on Thursday despite Belgium's incapacity to sign an EU-Canada free trade deal.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel earlier told Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, that Belgium could not approve the trade deal because of opposition from its French-speaking authorities. The summit was designed for the EU and Canada to sign the agreement.

"Together with PM @JustinTrudeau, we think Thursday's summit still possible," Tusk said in a tweet. "We encourage all parties to find a solution. There's yet time."

