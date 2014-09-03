AMSTERDAM Dutch electronics and healthcare company Philips denied its former semiconductor division had taken part in a price fixing cartel, saying on Wednesday that it would appeal against a 20 million euro ($26.4 million) European Commission fine.

"We firmly believe that claims of anti-competitive behavior by former Philips smart card chips business are unfounded. As a result, Philips plans to appeal the decision," the company said in a statement. Philips spun off its semiconductor business into the independent company NXP Semiconductors in 2006.

European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.32 million)for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.($1 = 0.7611 Euros)

