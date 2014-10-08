Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union European Commissioner-designate Jonathan Hill of Britain holds a news conference after his second hearing at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the EU Parliament in... REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Britain's Jonathan Hill was endorsed to oversee the European Union's financial services and banking sectors on Wednesday in a vote by a committee of the European Parliament, lawmakers said.

Several members of the committee tweeted that British Conservative Hill, who was forced to "resit" his confirmation hearing due to reservations among many lawmakers, was approved by a vote 42-16 for the post. Members earlier voted 45-13 to accept his nomination to the European Commission in general.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)