BRUSSELS The European Parliament rejected the appointment of a new energy chief for the bloc on Wednesday in a committee vote that will force the incoming head of the European Union executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, to reshuffle his team.

Alenka Bratusek, the former Slovenian prime minister chosen by Juncker to be his vice president for energy union, had looked set for a fall since a stumbling performance in a confirmation hearing on Monday. As a centrist who lacked the backing of her own government, she also fell victim to efforts by the main right and left parties in Brussels to share out key posts.

Angering the Greens and other smaller parties who accused the center-right and center-left of cooking up a backroom deal, the same committee meeting that found Bratusek unfit to serve on the Commission by a margin of about ten to one also approved the nomination of the controversial Spanish conservative Juncker has proposed as commissioner for energy and climate change.

Miguel Arias Canete was initially blocked last week by the center-left, which shared Greens concerns about his family ties to the oil industry. But lawmakers who attended the closed-door meeting on Wednesday said Canete was confirmed for the post by 77 votes to 48.

Critics, notably from the Greens, accused the center-left S&D group of aligning itself with Juncker's center-right EPP to back a number of conservative candidates in order to defuse a threat by the EPP to veto the appointment of French Socialist Pierre Moscovici to the powerful post of economics commissioner.

A separate committee meeting was due to vote on Moscovici, as well as other posts in the economic area, later on Wednesday.

Rebecca Harms, a leader of the Greens group in the European Parliament, said in a statement: "While this evening's votes added some theatrics to the process of appointing the Commission, the cosy deal between the big political groups ensured the result was never really in doubt.

"Faced with various candidates who either had major question marks about conflicts of interest hanging over them or had failed to convince on their competence, MEPs from the bigger groups adopted a 'three monkeys' approach: hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. The outcome is bad for European democracy and undermines the credibility of the European Parliament ... to check and balance the other institutions."

Further votes are due on Wednesday on the financial services nominee, the British Conservative Jonathan Hill, as well as two center-right vice presidential nominees, Jyrki Katainen of Finland and Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia, who will share oversight of Moscovici, among other commissioners.

A spokeswoman for Juncker said he was in "constant contact" with parliamentary leaders as he tries to get his proposed team through the confirmation process with as few changes as possible. Parliament, which saw a big influx of anti-EU members after an election in May, is keen to show its power.

There was no comment from Juncker after Bratusek's rejection. Lawmakers have said that the government in Ljubljana, which replaced Bratusek's administration in the summer, could nominate another woman, this time from its own center-left party, to replace her on the Commission. A likely choice may be European member of parliament Tanja Fajon.

The legislature can only accept or reject the Commission as a whole, in a vote scheduled for Oct. 22. But by showing their disapproval of individual nominees, parliamentary committees can pressure Juncker to change his line-up or their portfolios.

