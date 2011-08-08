BRUSSELS The latest measures taken by the European Central Bank and pledges by the G7 and G20 over the weekend should reassure investors, the European Commission said on Monday.

"All of the messages that came out over the weekend from the G20, the G7, different member states and the European Central Bank go in the same direction, and send a strong message of confidence to the markets and to the key players," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a daily briefing.

He also said there was no need for financial support for Italy or Spain.

Earlier on Monday, the European Central Bank stepped into bond markets, backing up a pledge to support Spain and Italy with the aim of averting financial meltdown in the euro zone, while the G7 and G20 sought to reassure investors. Markets were shaken by a historic downgrade of the U.S. debt rating on Friday.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Charlie Dunmore)