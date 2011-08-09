BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Tuesday that it was premature to say that recent market developments indicated that the 27-country European Union was entering a recession.

"I'm not sure we can conclude from a few days of serious evolution on the market that we are entering one type of recession or other types of economic recession," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a daily briefing.

"We have economic forecasts that are actually more positive than what we see in other analysis made by actors in the financial markets," he said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)