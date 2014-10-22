Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission, takes his seat as he arrives to attend the presentation of the college of Commissioners and their program during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN The European Union's incoming chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday defended his decision to appoint a Briton as next financial services commissioner and a Frenchman to lead the economy portfolio.

"A Briton can explain the Britons in a better way, what is going on in Europe regarding the policy on financial markets," Juncker said in an interview with German television network ARD.

"And a French(man) can explain the French in a better way, what needs to be done in the matter of consolidation and budget savings," Luxembourg's former prime minister said.

Juncker has appointed Jonathan Hill, an ally of British Premier Minister David Cameron, as financial services commissioner - a move that provoked widespread opposition in other countries.

The appointment of French former finance minister Pierre Moscovici as the next economy commissioner was met with questions due to the Socialist's part in a government in Paris that has failed to meet EU targets for cutting its deficits.

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the new European Commission headed by Juncker, clearing the way for the EU executive to take office on Nov. 1. [ID:nL6N0SH2DR]

Juncker will succeed outgoing commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. The 28-strong executive, featuring one member from each EU member state, sets policies for the bloc in coordination with national governments.

After a rough ride in parliamentary confirmation hearings for some of the commissioners, Juncker made only one change to his original line-up and had no concerns going into the vote, given support from his own center-right bloc and from the main center-left party.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)