China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BRUSSELS European Parliament lawmakers said they voted on Wednesday to approve the appointment of Finland's Jyrki Katainen as vice president of the European Commission with responsibility for employment and economic growth.
The center-right former prime minister was approved in his post, at a committee meeting behind closed doors, by 98 votes to 52, Romanian center-right committee member Siegfried Muresan tweeted. An initial vote on Katainen's suitability to hold any post on Jean-Claude Juncker's Commission was won 123 to 40.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.