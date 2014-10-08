European Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Commissioner-designate Jyrki Katainen looks on before addressing the European Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European Parliament lawmakers said they voted on Wednesday to approve the appointment of Finland's Jyrki Katainen as vice president of the European Commission with responsibility for employment and economic growth.

The center-right former prime minister was approved in his post, at a committee meeting behind closed doors, by 98 votes to 52, Romanian center-right committee member Siegfried Muresan tweeted. An initial vote on Katainen's suitability to hold any post on Jean-Claude Juncker's Commission was won 123 to 40.

