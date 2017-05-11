BRUSSELS British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labeling.

All vacuum cleaners sold in the European Union have been subject to energy labeling since September 2014, with rules fixed by the European Commission. Dyson brought a legal challenge over the way in which tests were carried out.

Dyson argued that the test, conducted on cleaners with empty dust bags, placed its models at a disadvantage because its cleaners do not use bags. Cleaners using bags become less efficient when the bags are full, Dyson said.

The General Court of the European Union ruled against Dyson in November 2015, saying that it had not shown a laboratory test could be reproduced with dust-loaded bags. Dyson promptly appealed to the higher European Court of Justice.

That court sent the case back to the General Court for a reassessment, saying the earlier ruling had failed to show the test could not be reproduced and noted that the EU law was designed to guide consumers on energy consumption while a machine is actually in use.

Dyson's billionaire inventor James Dyson was among British business leaders who before last year's referendum backed Britain's exit from the European Union.

