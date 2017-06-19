Exclusive: Fake online stores reveal gamblers' shadow banking system
LONDON A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.
LUXEMBOURG The European Union can levy economic sanctions on anyone caught attacking EU states' computer networks, EU foreign ministers said on Monday, the bloc's latest step to deter more attacks following incidents in Britain and France.
With German national elections in September, interference in democratic votes is a concern for the bloc after accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last November and the French election in May.
EU foreign ministers agreed that so-called restrictive measures including travel bans, assets freezes and blanket bans on doing business with a person, company or government could be used for the first time.
"A joint EU response to malicious cyber activities would be proportionate to the scope, scale, duration, intensity, complexity, sophistication and impact of the cyber activity," the bloc said in a statement.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic Party emails as part of an effort to tilt the presidential election in favor of President Donald Trump, which Russia denies.
A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, while the French government dropped plans to let its citizens abroad vote electronically in Sunday's legislative elections because of the risk of cyber attacks.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.
WASHINGTON Alphabet Inc's Google pressed U.S. lawmakers and the international community on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. state election systems in the 2016 presidential race and a small number were breached but there was no evidence any votes were manipulated, a Homeland Security Department official told Congress on Wednesday.