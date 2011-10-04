BRUSSELS NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Tuesday that it would not be surprised if EU regulators were formally to object to its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

"We would not be surprised to receive a statement of objections. I can't confirm the timing. Nothing has been received yet. A statement of objections doesn't prejudge the Commission's final decision," NYSE Euronext spokesman Mark MacGann told Reuters.

"We are confident the merger will be cleared," he said.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters that the European Commission, which acts as regulator in the 27-state European Union, was set to formally object to the deal this week.

