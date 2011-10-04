Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
BRUSSELS NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Tuesday that it would not be surprised if EU regulators were formally to object to its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).
"We would not be surprised to receive a statement of objections. I can't confirm the timing. Nothing has been received yet. A statement of objections doesn't prejudge the Commission's final decision," NYSE Euronext spokesman Mark MacGann told Reuters.
"We are confident the merger will be cleared," he said.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters that the European Commission, which acts as regulator in the 27-state European Union, was set to formally object to the deal this week.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.