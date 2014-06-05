Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
LONDON Euro zone countries could be given more time to complete fiscal measures under a "contract" that pledges serious reforms at the same time, currency area head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.
The contract could allow more time to complete fiscal measures required by the European Commission in return for pledging to make serious economic reforms, Dijsselbloem said.
"I would be very much in favor of that kind of contract," he told an EU seminar.
"It could be an interesting deal between the German side of Europe and the Italian side of Europe," he added.
He said such contracts were possible as consolidation of finances in the euro zone has to a very large part been done.
"This is the right time to strike this deal, between north and south," he said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.