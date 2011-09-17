WROCLAW, Poland A deal on collateral for loans to Greece is within reach, France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin told reporters on Saturday, at the end of a two-day meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Finland has been demanding collateral, or guarantees, in exchange for its loans to Greece, but has met criticism from other euro zone members who demanded equal treatment, further rattling investor confidence in the bloc's ability to resolve its debt crisis.

"A technical solution is within reach," Baroin told reporters.

On Friday, Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen was quoted as saying in Wroclaw that euro zone countries had not been able to agree on the issue of collateral but that a deal should be found within a month.

