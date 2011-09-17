WROCLAW, Poland Here are comments from senior European officials made on Saturday after two days of talks on the euro zone debt crisis, financial sector reform and other issues in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner also joined a part of the talks on Friday.

Poland, which is not a member of the euro zone, holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency.

JENS WEIDMANN, HEAD OF GERMANY'S BUNDESBANK

(ON ECONOMY)

"Against that background (of expectations for further robust growth at slower rates) stimulus measures are not necessary, apart from the fact that they don't address the problem.

"More to the point, growth-enhancing reforms are necessary in countries with problems of competitiveness on the one hand and also consolidation in countries which are currently in the focus of financial markets, because risks to the economic growth outlook have increased significantly.

"This is due to tensions in financial markets that are also related to the intensifying of the sovereign debt crisis in the EU. It is now about regaining investors' trust and that is not possible with further stimulus programs, but by the consistent implementation of the announced financial consolidation measures and the strengthening of competitiveness."

"The current economic pessimism is exaggerated. The growth slowdown that we saw in spring is mainly based on temporary factors, such as the supply chain interruptions in Japan, but also due to higher oil prices..."

(ON JULY 21 REFORM PACKAGE)

"Reliability is of course in the current state of financial markets an important aspect and so it is crucial that decisions will be implemented, which does not mean that the Bundesbank sees all details of the July 21 package uncritically."

(ON IDEA OF LEVERAGING TO TACKLE DEBT)

"It depends on how leverage is done. If it is done so that in the end the euro system is at risk then that does not fulfill the requirements that the minister underlined.

"If it is done in a way that EFSF (the euro zone's bailout fund) should get a banking license, then it has to be clarified whether the EFSF is actually doing banking business.

"I would set a big question mark on that. And of course it would then be ruled out that the EFSF can finance itself through the euro system because that would breach the ban on monetary state financing. The only purpose of the EFSF is the financing of states.

"If it happens through the capital markets, it would be acceptable. If it would happen through the central bank, it would be monetary state financing, whether you do it directly or whether I do it via the detour of a special purpose vehicle makes no difference economically."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

(ON ECONOMY)

"We don't believe that real, economic, social problems can be solved with monetary policy tools."

"There are no new stimulus programs, which aim to fight by widening the deficits something that was triggered (in the first place) by deficits that were too high."

(ON NEW BANKING TAX)

"It is clear that we are working intensely on developing a financial transaction tax in Europe...

"This is not only about raising additional financial funding and about the right distribution of costs, which were created by the crisis, but it is also an instrument to counteract in good measure the irrational exaggerations on financial markets with elements of deceleration."

(ON PORTUGAL, IRELAND)

"Portugal and Ireland are exactly on track, even ahead in some parts in the implementation of tasks they committed to."

ELENA SALGADO, FINANCE MINISTER OF SPAIN

(ON BANKING SYSTEM)

"We reached the conclusion that we need to make our financial system more robust.

"We noted the fact that unlimited liquidity windows are opened. It's true that they're short term and that this situation is not optimal.

"There is a consensus that it would be good for our financial institutions to strengthen their capital to comply with Basel-3 requirements and to face any eventuality of the moment.

"In the case of Spain, we've equipped our financial institutions with strong capital, strong solvency and thus Spain doesn't need to (recapitalize)."

GIULIO TREMONTI, ITALY'S ECONOMY MINISTER

"These informal EcoFin meetings are made to discuss and not to take decisions... In this phase much depends on the decisions Germany will take in the next days."

"As far as Italy is concerned, we have built a platform for reaching a balanced budget. Now, on this basis, we will have to build a vision for the country. A vision for the next decade. It should be a dynamic vision for the country that will have to stretch beyond next year."

ANDERS BORG, FINANCE MINISTER OF SWEDEN

(ON BANKS)

"From our perspective we see a clear need for bank recapitalization."

"I think the IMF has spelled it out very clearly. The EU banking system needs better backstops and that's basically a matter of capital."

(ON ITALY)

"The long term vision is clear: (Italy) should enhance growth and consolidate its budget... Italy needs a substantial primary surplus and has a problem in implementing expenditure cuts and, in general, the measures approved."

"I believe Italy has a lot to do on these two sides (spending cuts and implementation) and if it succeeds in doing this it will regain credibility."

JACEK ROSTOWSKI, POLISH FINANCE MINISTER

(ON EU-U.S. RELATIONSHIP)

"When I invited him (Geithner), I wanted to show unity within the transatlantic family. I wanted Timothy Geithner to show us their American perspective on the problem and help him understand our internal problems.

"I believe he did, I wanted him to take our concerns back home with him."

MICHEL BARNIER, EU COMMISSIONER FOR INTERNAL MARKET

(ON EU-U.S.)

"Toward the end of next week will also be present in Washington and Secretary Geithner will be there too and the discussion and the dialogue to find mechanisms to finally stabilize Europe will continue, so things are speeding up."

"I certainly approve very much of the initiative to invite Tim Geithner because we have things we have to look at together, we all sit at the G20 table. This crisis that sees no end forces us to enter into commitments on governance and now we have to deliver on that."

(ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX)

"There is no common position on a financial transaction tax (in Europe). We have only started the debate on that and there is no decision. The Commission, President Barosso will come forward in the coming weeks with a proposal ... and after that the decision-makers will decide."

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET, HEAD OF EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

"There has been some very important progress made in governance."

"Of course, we have a very close cooperation inside Europe and at the global level (on central bank policy)... to deliver price stability We are very united in purpose, which is important in these demanding times, we have a unity of purpose, a unity of coordination."