EU leaders want to drive economic growth and employment after two years of crisis and budget austerity, but the 27-nation bloc has little immediate cash to invest and faces the longer-term challenge of falling productivity and an ageing workforce.

The gaps are also widening between Europe's stronger and weaker economies. Exporter powerhouse Germany, the biggest economy in the bloc, is set to recover from a brief slowdown in late 2011, while indebted Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy all risk years of stagnation.

Following are some of the issues EU leaders will discuss at a summit on January 30:

GROWING OR SHRINKING?

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has killed off the economic revival that followed the 2008/2009 global financial crunch, and many euro zone economies likely began shrinking in late 2011 and may enter recession this year.

The European Commission forecasts 2012 economic growth of just 0.5 percent for the 17 nations in the euro zone, which generates 16 percent of global economic output. That compares with growth of 1.5 percent in 2011 and 1.9 percent in 2010.

The International Monetary Fund is more pessimistic, forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in 2012 that it says could drag the world into recession.

But the picture is very mixed.

Recent data suggests Germany will avoid a recession, while non-euro zone member Britain, as well as euro states Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal, are likely to see their economies contract in 2012. Belgium and the Netherlands, also members of the single currency, will struggle to grow at all.

Overall, economic contraction may be milder than many economists and policymakers had expected, with the European Central Bank's decision to provide three-year loans to banks potentially helping avert a freeze in credit that looked imminent late last year.

YOUNG AND JOBLESS

Even if the economy avoids a deep downturn, growing joblessness is a tough long-term issue for EU leaders and policymakers. Youth unemployment is particularly problematic, especially in Spain, where almost half of young people cannot find full-time work.

The number of jobless in the EU has risen steadily from a recent low of 7.1 percent of the working population in 2008 to 9.8 percent in November 2011, some 23.6 million people, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat. Economists say it could reach 11 percent by mid-2012.

Some 5.6 million young Europeans were out of work at the end of 2011 - about 22 percent of people under 25 in the EU - an increase of 335,000 people over the past year.

Again there are huge differences between the region's stronger and weaker economies; while only 8 percent of young Germans are jobless, a stunning 49.6 percent of young Spaniards, 46.6 percent of young Greeks and 35 percent of young Slovaks are without work.

SMALL COMPANIES SUFFER

Europe's small- and medium-sized companies, or those who employ fewer than 250 people and have an annual turnover of up to 50 million euros, generate almost 60 percent of the EU's gross domestic product (GDP) and since 2000 have been responsible for creating around 85 percent of new jobs.

But many SMEs have struggled to get the bank loans they need to grow since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 sparked a credit freeze in advanced economies. With the ensuing euro zone crisis, banks are again reluctant to lend, even with the ECB's three-year loans lifeline.

In an all-too-common story in Italy and Greece, businesses that have been operating for more than 40 years prefer to remain small and family-run, rather than try to deal with costly regulations and grow into successful global firms - which tend to export more and add more to growth than SMEs.

TOO MUCH TIME OFF?

The productivity of Europe's workers has fallen compared to the United States and Japan since the 1990s as Europeans work fewer hours and retire earlier, taking advantage of generous pensions that are unsustainable over the longer term.

The productivity gap between advanced Europe and the United States today is more than twice what it was in the mid-1990s, according to the World Bank. Americans also work an extra month a year compared with the Dutch, French, Germans, and Swedes.

The productivity problem is most acute in southern Europe, while eastern European countries have showed impressive productivity gains since 2002.

Between 2002 and 2008, average productivity fell every year in Italy, Spain and Portugal, and the change was most evident in Greece, where it fell 2 percent a year in the period, the World Bank says in its latest report on the European economy.

That contrasts with annual average productivity increases of 10.4 percent in Bulgaria and 7.6 percent in the Czech Republic.

PAY ME MORE

Europe, with the exception of Germany, has given itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro, and that is costing it its competitive edge.

According to Eurostat, the cost of labor has increased since 2001 by 12 percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the euro zone.

While Germany has implemented tough policies to keep control of wages - labor costs have risen just 5.4 percent since 2001 - almost all other European countries have seen labor costs soar.

Labor costs in France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, rose 21.5 percent over the past decade, while in Greece, that figure has jumped 32.5 percent.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels; editing by Rex Merrifield)