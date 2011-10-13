BRUSSELS The presidents of the European Commission and European Council said on Thursday the ratification of changes to the euro zone's temporary support fund had strengthened the financial stability of the single currency.

"The EFSF provides us with a stronger, more flexible tool to defend the financial stability of the euro area. This is in the clear interest of every one of the 17 Member States directly concerned, as well as for the wider European Union," Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's parliament ratified the changes to the EFSF, which include giving it new powers to intervene in debt markets as well as financing the recapitalisation of financial institutions through loans to governments.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by David Brunnstrom)