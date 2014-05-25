BUDAPEST Hungary's ruling Fidesz party won European Parliament elections with 51.5 percent of the vote, securing 12 of the central European country's 21 seats, while the far-right Jobbik party made no inroads.

Jobbik matched its 2009 EU election results, garnering 14.7 percent of the vote, well below its performance at national elections held in April.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has often been at loggerheads with the European Union, said in a televised address to supporters that he was sending the new MEPs into battle to defend Hungary's interests in Brussels.

"Europe is our home, but Hungary is our homeland," he said.

Party Pct Seats Pct in Seats in

2009 2009-2014

Socialists 10.9 2 17.3 4

(MSZP)

Fidesz 51.5 12 56.4 14

Jobbik 14.7 3 14.8 3

Greens 5.0 1 2.6 0

(LMP)

Egyutt 7.2 1 n/a 0

2014

Democratic 9.8 2 n/a 0

Coalition

Hungarian n/a n/a 5.3 1

Democratic

Forum

(MDF)

Total 21 24

(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Mike Peacock)