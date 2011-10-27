BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday issued new legislation on offshore oil and gas drilling to guard against a repeat of BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

It marks the first time the EU has proposed bloc-wide legislation on offshore oil and gas, although it complements an existing directive on environmental liability under which the polluter pays.

The draft proposals aim to expand the reach of that legislation from 12 nautical miles offshore now to 200 nautical miles.

The new rules will tell countries what standards they need to apply before awarding offshore exploration licenses and require companies to draw up "major hazard reports" on health and safety and emergency response plans.

The legislation would only apply to oil and gas companies operating within Europe and does not cover their activities world-wide.

The cost of the measures is estimated at around 134 million euros ($186 million) to 140 million euros per year, which the Commission said is modest when compared with the risk reduction they would secure -- between 103 million and 455 million euros.

The draft law takes the form of a regulation, meaning it will be directly applicable once passed by EU governments and lawmakers.

Provided the proposals are approved by EU governments and lawmakers, new infrastructure would have to meet the regulations from 2013, while existing installations could get an extra year to comply.

The following draws out some of the main points from the draft and related texts seen by Reuters:

A draft text puts forward four possible policy options.

The one favored -- known as EU best practice -- includes a major hazards report, which the operator must prepare and contains a risk assessment and an emergency response plan. Plans will be periodically tested. The regulator must be satisfied with health and safety standards before operations are allowed and it would be underpinned with inspections and penalties.

This option would introduce cumulative operating costs on the industry of around 122 million euros and 12 million to 18 million on member states, plus one-off administrative costs of 18 million to 44 million.

For the Commission, the cost would be 1 million euros.

However, the additional measures cut the baseline risk costs by between 103 million and 455 million euros per year.

-- Licensing. National licensing authorities will have to ensure only operators with proven technical and financial capacities necessary to ensure the safety of offshore activities and environmental protection are allowed to explore for and produce oil and gas in EU waters. Public consultation is foreseen.

-- Independent verifiers. Technical solutions presented by the operator that are critical for safety must be checked by an independent third party.

-- Inspections. Independent national competent authorities responsible for the safety of installations will check the provisions for safety, environmental protection and emergency preparedness. If companies do not respect the minimum standards, member states will take enforcement actions.

-- Transparency. Comparable information will be made available to citizens about the standards of performance of the industry and the activities of national competent authorities.

-- EU Offshore Authorities Group. Offshore inspectors of members states will work together to ensure effective sharing of best practices and contribute to developing and improving safety standards.

($1 = 0.719 Euros)

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)