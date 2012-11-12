Storm to dump heavy rain and snow on U.S. West
A major storm packing intense rain and heavy snow and winds will pound California and southern Oregon on Friday and through the weekend, forecasters said.
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Monday proposed postponing the auction of 900 million carbon emission allowances from 2013-2015 until later in the next phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which runs until 2020.
The measure is designed to support the market, on which the price of allowances collapsed to a record low of 5.99 euros per ton of carbon in April.
They recovered to just above 9 euros on Monday, up nearly 9 percent since the previous close, in anticipation of the Commission's proposal.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
TransCanada Corp filed an application with Nebraska authorities on Thursday to route its Keystone XL pipeline through the state, saying it expected a decision this year for this crucial leg of the $8 billion project that had been stymied by environmental groups and other opponents.
NEW YORK An executive at a Beverly Hills gallery and auction house who briefly starred in a reality TV show has been charged with conspiring to facilitate the sale and exportation of 15 rhinoceros horns worth $2.4 million.