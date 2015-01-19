BRUSSELS/LONDON European politicians are expected this week to back by a narrow majority early action to bolster prices on the EU carbon market and sharpen a weapon against climate change that recession has blunted.

Thursday's vote, one of several legislative stages, will be closely watched by traders.

The Emissions Trading System (ETS) is designed to make polluters pay for their emissions but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon allowances generated by economic crisis has crushed the market.

That means industry can still burn highly polluting fuel, such as coal, at little cost as permits are worth only around 7 euros per tonne.

Before new rules can enter the statute books, Thursday's vote in the European Parliament's industry committee must be followed by another next month in the environment committee, then a plenary parliamentary vote and endorsement from the 28 EU states.

The European Commission, the EU executive, last year proposed putting hundreds of millions of ETS allowances in a Market Stability Reserve (MSR) starting from 2021.

Member states Germany and Britain, however, which want to boost zero carbon power generation, say 2021 is too late and have led the push to get the MSR in place for 2017. Big utilities including Germany's E.ON also support early action.

"All efforts must be made to have the proposed market stability reserve running already by 2017," a German government paper circulated by diplomats in Brussels says.

Energy intensive industry and nations such as Poland whose economy relies on coal are likely to oppose that.

The price of carbon permits rose last week after a vice president leading parliamentary negotiations said he had secured a deal in the main political grouping, the European People's Party, for 2019.

The market took that as a sign that the full parliament will endorse carbon market reform earlier than the Commission has proposed.

Parliamentary sources said lobbying would be intense ahead of each vote, making the individual outcomes hard to predict.

But they anticipated the industry committee would narrowly back 2019 and the environment committee would overwhelmingly support 2017.

"If the earlier start date (2017) wins and there is agreement to transfer backloaded (removed) permits straight into the reserve, then I would expect a significant price hike," one trader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But as the market had already priced in a start before 2021, support for 2019 might have little impact.

(editing by John Stonestreet)