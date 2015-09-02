BRUSSELS The European Commission proposed on Wednesday cutting the catch limits for some types of cod in the Baltic Sea by a fifth next year as it seeks to put fishing in the European Union on a sustainable footing by 2020.

The catch limits for all types of Baltic fish would decrease by 15 percent to approximately 565,692 tonnes, said the Commission, the EU's executive.

The Commission proposed cutting catch limits for Eastern Baltic cod by 20 percent to 41,143 tonnes. It did not propose a quota for Western cod, which it said was overfished, since it was still waiting for scientific data.

Environmental campaign group the Pew Charitable Trusts said the proposed quota was still insufficient to end overfishing of cod in the Baltic.

"In October, fisheries ministers must set fishing limits that end overfishing without delay for all Baltic fish stocks.” said Andrew Clayton, director of Pew’s "Ending Overfishing in North-western Europe" campaign.

The biggest quota increase, on the other hand, went to catches of Baltic plaice, which will rise by 18 percent next year under the Commission's proposal.

Catch limits for Baltic salmon would increase by 10 percent.

The EU introduced a reformed Common Fisheries Policy in January 2014 to end decades of overfishing and help dwindling stocks recover.

Under the new policy, the Commission aims to set catch limits at levels that ensure fish stocks never drop below the minimum level at which they can be fished without having an impact on the long-term stability of the population.

All fish stocks should be healthy enough to be fished at a rate that delivers the highest long-term catch, known as the "maximum sustainable yield", by 2015 or 2020 at the latest.

Currently, 7 out of 10 Baltic stocks can be exploited at that rate.

Wednesday's proposal will be discussed by EU ministers in October, and if agreed would apply from Jan. 1 next year.

