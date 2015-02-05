Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
BRUSSELS France needs to cut its structural deficit this year by more than currently expected to comply with the minimum requirements of EU budget rules, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.
Under EU rules governments must cut their structural deficit -- one that excludes the effects of the economy cycle and one off revenues and spending -- by at least 0.5 percent of GDP every year until the reach balance.
The Commission expects France will reduce its structural deficit by only 0.3 percent of GDP this year.
"Our estimate is that certain measures will be necessary to bridge this gap... there is a gap between 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent so an effort needs to be made," Moscovici told a news conference.
He said the Commission was also looking at French structural reform plans and would make an evaluation of the country's efforts to comply with EU budget rules on February 27.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.