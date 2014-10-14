PARIS Finance Minister Michel Sapin ruled out substantive changes to France's 2015 budget before a Wednesday deadline to present it to the European Commission, but told a French newspaper he was hopeful of avoiding a clash over it.

To the dismay of France's EU partners, the current budget draft confirms that France will miss a target to bring its deficit below an EU-mandated limit of three percent of output next year and will only attain that goal by 2017.

EU officials are seeking to persuade France to adjust the budget before it presents the package to the European Commission on Wednesday, warning that they could use their powers to reject the budget outright - a political embarrassment for France.

"The budget documents have been adopted by cabinet and are now in parliament where they will be debated. It would make no sense to seek changes now," Sapin told Les Echos business daily.

"The Commission, I remind you, has absolutely no power to reject or knock down or censure a budget, as I occasionally read. Here as elsewhere, sovereignty belongs to the French parliament."

However he added: "We are in permanent dialogue (with the Commission) ... I am confident that in a month we will be able jointly to make the right analysis and take the right decisions - be it on the reduction of the deficit or the implementation of a programme of investments, which is the right way to overcome the current difficulties."

At a news conference in Luxembourg after talks with his euro zone peers on Monday, Sapin also said he believed there was time to come to an agreement.

Asked then about the possibility of deeper deficit cuts, he replied: "We shall see what direction the discussions go in, we'll see what the Commission thinks and how it understands the figures."

EU finance ministers were due to hold new talks in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Leigh Thomas)