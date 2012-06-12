BRUSSELS The European Commission is helping with legal advice in discussions of contingency scenarios regarding Greece by the Euro group Working Group, a Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

"I've not said that I'm not aware of any discussions, I've said I'm not aware about any plans, which is a slight difference," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular news briefing, when asked about Commission involvement in discussions about the contingencies were Greece to leave the euro.

"What I said also is that some people are working on scenarios. We are providing information about EU law, as the guardian of the treaty," he said.

European finance officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.

EU officials have told Reuters the ideas are part of a range of contingency plans. They emphasized that the discussions were merely about being prepared for any eventuality, rather than planning for something they expect to happen - no one Reuters has spoken to expects Greece to leave the single currency area.

But with increased political uncertainty in Greece following the inconclusive election on May 6 and ahead of a second election on June 17, there is now an increased need to have contingencies in place, the EU sources said.

The discussions have taken place in conference calls over the past six weeks, as concerns have grown that a radical-left coalition, SYRIZA, may win the second election, increasing the risk that Greece could renege on its EU/IMF bailout and therefore move closer to abandoning the currency.

No decisions have been taken on the calls, but members of the Euro group Working Group, which consists of euro zone deputy finance ministers and heads of treasury departments, have discussed the options in some detail, the sources said.

"I'm not going to brief you now here in this press room on the discussions that took place in the Euro area Working Group, because we are not spokespeople for this particular group," Bailly said.

"There are indeed discussions, and we are asked to clarify what is foreseen in the EU treaty. As I said... others are doing speculative scenarios. We are providing legal clarification on these elements. This does not mean that the Commission is working on a scenario."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)