BRUSSELS The European Commission is ready to help Greece with its reforms within the framework of its second bailout program, a spokeswoman said on Monday, after parties opposed to the Greek bailout performed strongly in the country's election.

"We stand ready to continue to assist Greece with its ongoing reform agenda in the framework of the second economic adjustment program," Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen said.

"We do not have a new government in Greece yet," she said. "The Commission hopes and expects that the future government of Greece will respect the engagement that Greece has entered into."

Greece's conservative leader began a hunt for partners to forge a coalition that protects the country's place in the euro zone. On Sunday, voters savaged the two ruling parties for imposing harsh wage and spending cuts.

Discontent in Greece was seen likely to increase the pressure on a new government to renegotiate parts of the bailout program, an ambitious deal struck in February that aims to clear the way for Greece to return to financial markets by 2015.

Greece consistently missed targets under its first program, agreed in April 2010, which led to the restructuring of its private-sector debt under the second package. Officials say any further backsliding now will not be tolerated, especially with the International Monetary Fund a reluctant partner in the second program.

