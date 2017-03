BRUSSELS Britain has formally asked the European Union to put the military wing of Islamist group Hezbollah on its list of terrorist organisations, an EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

Britain's move comes after Bulgaria accused the Lebanese militant movement on February 5 of carrying out a bomb attack on a bus in the Black Sea city of Burgas that killed five Israelis and their Bulgarian driver in July last year.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield)