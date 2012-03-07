Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
BRUSSELS Hungary is showing willingness to uphold the independence of its central bank, the EU said on Wednesday, but said Budapest had failed to show why it was reducing the retirement age of judges and that it could be punished if it did not react.
"I welcome that Hungary is ready to correct its central bank legislation," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement. "However, we need clear commitments."
Investors are eager to see Hungary resolve the issues with the European Commission so that Hungary can agree a standby loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU to prop up its weak public finances.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
NEW YORK Oil prices rose about 2 percent to near three-week highs on Tuesday after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher as it expects other producers join its efforts to curb a global glut.