BRUSSELS Hungary is showing willingness to uphold the independence of its central bank, the EU said on Wednesday, but said Budapest had failed to show why it was reducing the retirement age of judges and that it could be punished if it did not react.

"I welcome that Hungary is ready to correct its central bank legislation," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement. "However, we need clear commitments."

Investors are eager to see Hungary resolve the issues with the European Commission so that Hungary can agree a standby loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU to prop up its weak public finances.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)