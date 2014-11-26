Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government supports European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's investment plan to kick-start growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding it was important to identify specific projects.
"The German government supports in principle the package presented by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with which the European commission and the European Investment Bank will mobilize additional investments of some 300 billion euros," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house.
"But it must be clear to everyone where the projects are in the future," she added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.