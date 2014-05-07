Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech at the Ministerial Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BRUSSELS The European Union and Japan have agreed to try to wrap-up free-trade negotiations next year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday, following an EU-Japan summit in Brussels.

"We confirmed the importance of an early conclusion and 2015 is the target date for a basic agreement," Abe told a news conference with European Union leaders.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)