Candidate for the European Commission presidency Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at an European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Brussels, ahead of an informal dinner of EU leaders May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that she was pressing her European counterparts to support Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission.

"I am holding lots of discussions with my European colleagues," Merkel said.

"We are talking about issues of substance. And I am also trying to ensure that the lead candidate of the European People's Party, Jean-Claude Juncker, receives the qualified majority he needs to become the next president of the European Commission. The entire German government is pushing for this."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)