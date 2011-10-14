European Union environment ministers this week adopted conclusions that laid out the bloc's negotiating position ahead of the next global climate conference in Durban, South Africa, which begins at the end of November.

The bloc is open to committing to a new phase of the Kyoto climate change pact -- the only legally binding global treaty to tackle global warming, whose first phase expires at the end of next year, according to the written conclusions.

But it seeks conditions, including a road map on when much bigger emitters would join too.

The following are extracts of the EU's position:

THE ROAD MAP

The EU prefers "a single global and comprehensive legally binding instrument," but in the interim confirms its "openness to a second commitment period under the Kyoto Protocol as part of a transition to a wider legally binding framework."

The EU attached conditions, including a road map on whether other emitters would join in, with a final date, taking account of the 2013-2015 review (United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reassessment of progress).

It also stressed that a possible second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol should not last beyond 2020 and be compatible with the timeline for development and entry into force of a future global and comprehensive legally binding framework engaging all parties.

ALLOWANCES

EU sources said some ministers had sought to include wording that would restrict the carry-over of allowances known as Assigned Amount Units (AAUs).

Under the Kyoto Protocol, governments have allowances to produce carbon up to a certain limit, which can leave them with a surplus to sell to those producing above their limit.

After several hours of debate, Monday's conclusions only reiterated that the surplus of AAUs could affect "the environmental integrity" of the protocol if it is not addressed appropriately.

It emphasized that the issue must be addressed "in a non-discriminatory manner, treating EU and non-EU countries equally."

The carry-over of AAUs in a second commitment period must maintain "an ambitious level of environmental integrity" and preserve "incentives for over-achievement."

TWO DEGREE TARGET

The EU reiterated that to keep the objective of limiting global warming to 2 degrees, global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak by 2020 at the latest and be reduced by at least 50 percent by 2050 compared with 1990 and continue to decline thereafter.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Jane Baird)