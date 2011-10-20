LONDON The European Commission proposed a draft law on Thursday to toughen up penalties on traders who manipulate markets.

Supervisors would have powers to ask telecom companies for details on a trader's phone calls and swoop on private premises to seize documents.

The European Parliament and European Union member states have the final say on the draft law, with the approval process typically involving haggling and changes.

MAIN ELEMENTS:

** the proposal updates the 2003 Market Abuse Directive, commonly referred to as MAD;

** gaps have emerged in regulating new markets and off-exchange markets that have sprung up since then;

** scope is extended to all financial instruments such as commodities and commodity derivatives;

** covers the use of inside information from spot commodity markets for trading commodity derivatives;

** cracks down on using derivatives markets to manipulate spot commodity prices;

** regulators will have powers to require data on spot markets be submitted directly to them in a specified format;

** emissions allowances will come under the market abuse rules, putting an obligation on all participants in the emission allowance market to disclose inside information;

** extends the obligation to tell regulators of suspicious transactions to orders and off-exchange transactions as well;

** clarifies that regulators can obtain telephone and data traffic records from telecoms operators if they have reasonable suspicions;

** regulators would have powers to swoop on private premises to obtain documents;

** member states will have to protect whistleblowers and sets common rules for providing incentives for whistleblowers to step forward with information;

** new offence of attempted market manipulation introduced so sanctions can be imposed when manipulation is attempted even though it does not succeed;

** ensures that fines should not be less than the profit made from market abuse. For individuals the maximum fine should not be less than 5 million euros and for firms it should not be less than 10 percent of annual turnover;

** EU states required to introduce criminal sanctions for insider dealing and market manipulation. Several states do not have criminal sanctions at the moment;

** inciting, aiding and abetting insider dealing and market manipulation would also be a criminal offence for individuals and firms.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)