FRANKFURT The European Commission has no objections to the acquisition of parts of German landesbank WestLB WDLG.UL by Helaba HLHTG.UL, "Der Spiegel" reported on Sunday.

According to the magazine Brussels has informally given its approval to the German government for the sale of WestLB's savings banks business to the Frankfurt-based Landesbank.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank - owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and local savings banks - is in the process of shrinking its business to a core bank with a balance sheet of 40-45 billion euros, known as the "Verbundbank," that will cater to regional savings banks.

The German Finance Ministry declined to comment on the report.

