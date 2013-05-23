LONDON/BRUSSELS European regulators have dropped a bid to make pension funds subject to the same capital rules as banks and insurers, which could have cost European businesses billions of pounds to make their pension schemes more financially secure.

Michel Barnier, European commissioner in charge of drafting business regulation, said he would instead propose pension fund legislation in the autumn that would focus on governance, transparency and reporting requirements.

Capital rules known as Solvency II were originally aimed at the insurance industry, but the regulator was proposing to adapt them for the pensions sector.

The decision to exempt pension funds was welcomed by industry representatives.

"Commissioner Barnier has made the right decision as it is vital to take more time for a thorough analysis of the effects of possible changes in solvency rules, which differ greatly between member states," said Matti Leppälä, secretary general and CEO for trade body PensionsEurope.

The body's 23 members cover the workplace pensions of about 80 million European citizens.

The solvency rules have been postponed indefinitely for the pensions sector and will become a task for the next commissioner who will take office in November 2014.

Europe's insurance and pensions watchdog had in April estimated the rules could cost British companies up to 450 billion pounds ($677.9 billion) to capitalize their pension funds - thwarting companies' ability to invest and also force some schemes to close.

"The proposals could have increased UK defined benefit pension deficits by 50 percent, causing great damage to pension schemes and their sponsoring employers," said James Walsh, EU & International Policy Lead, at the National Association of Pension Funds which represents 1,300 pension schemes with assets of around 900 billion pounds.

"This is good news for British pension schemes," he added.

But some pension consultants warn that the focus on governance and disclose could still bear significant administrative costs for pension schemes.

"The statement makes it clear that solvency will 'remain an open issue'. This suggests it is likely to reappear at some point in the future," Jane Beverley, head of research at actuary Punter Southall, said.

An EU official said the Commission had decided on a softer approach in order to avoid hampering pension fund investment and possible knock-on impacts on the economy.

Banks and insurers are being obliged to hold capital reserves in proportion to the risks they take on. ($1 = 0.6638 British pounds)

