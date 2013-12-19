BRUSSELS Mobile phone makers will have to provide a standard battery charger that can fit any device, including smart phones, under a provisional deal on a new EU law reached on Thursday.

Provided the outline agreement gets endorsement from the European Parliament and EU member states, it would be implemented in around 2017, EU officials said.

The draft law on radio equipment lays down harmonized rules for radio equipment, including cell phones and modems.

EU lawmakers also agreed on tougher market supervision and to ensure certain products have to be registered before they can be put on the market, in line with a database system already in existence in the United States.

Once finalized, member states will have two years to transpose the regulation into their national law and manufacturers - including Apple Inc and Samsung - will be given an additional year to comply.

A full session of the European Parliament is expected to sign off the law in March, meaning that a standard battery charger should be available some time in 2017.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson)