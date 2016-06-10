The sun rises behind the billowing chimneys of a power station in Berlin, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A general view shows the Eiffel Tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Smoke rises from a chimney of a garbage processing plant on the outskirts of the Belgian city of Brussels March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Hazy weather envelops the centre of Vienna December 7, 2010. Landmarks (L-R): Franz-von-Assisi-Kirche (Francis of Assisi church), Othmarkirche (St. Othmar church) and Riesenrad (Giant Wheel). REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON Air pollution from sources such as transport and agriculture is still above legal limits in 10 European Union member states, data from the European Environment Agency (EEA) showed on Friday.

Since 2010, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg have persistently breached their emissions ceilings for nitrogen oxides; Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg have exceeded their limits for non-methane volatile organic compounds; and Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain have exceeded limits for ammonia, the EEA said.

In 2014, 10 member states reported emissions data for these pollutants which were the above the ceiling for at least one.

Nitrogen oxides are produced by exhaust fumes from road transport while ammonia derives from the use of fertilisers and the handling of animal manure. Nitrogen dioxide is a harmful component of nitrogen oxides, causing respiratory problems and cardiovascular disease.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)