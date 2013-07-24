LISBON The European Commission on Wednesday said three Portuguese banks that tapped bailout funds are on the right path to become viable by cutting costs and selling assets without needing to seek additional state aid.

The European Union executive said it has finalized discussions on restructuring plans for state-owned CGD and privately-owned peers Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) and Millennium BCP (BCP.LS), the banks that resorted to a line from Lisbon's May 2011 bailout to boost their capital ratios.

"CGD, BPI and BCP are on the right track to become viable in the long term, in a challenging macroeconomic environment," European Commission Vice-President Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. He said their plans showed they could achieve this "without continued state support."

"I am also satisfied that the taxpayers´ money spent for the restructuring of the banks will be limited to the minimum as they will repay the state aid they have received, with an appropriate remuneration," he added.

The sector borrowed around half of the 12 billion euros earmarked for banks in Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout as they struggled under a credit squeeze and rising bad loans amid the country's biggest recession since the 1970s.

The Commission said it has approved the restructuring plans for CGD and Banco BPI, adding that regarding BCP it had finalized discussions with Portuguese authorities and will adopt a decision on the bank's plans in coming weeks.

"The banks will improve the profitability of their domestic operations, in particular by reducing their staff numbers and the size of their branch networks ... and ensure continued lending to the Portuguese economy," the Commission said.

It confirmed that CGD is set to divest its insurance arm.

Analysts say BCP, which was hit hard by loan impairments and exposure to Greece and drew 3 billion euros from the bailout, may have to sell its Romanian unit.

The Portuguese government welcomed the Commission's statement.

"It confirms an important and successful step to guarantee financial stability and solidity of Portuguese banks," the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga)