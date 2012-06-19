LONDON A central plank of European moves to rein in credit rating agencies will be diluted by lawmakers on Tuesday, a parliamentary source said, bowing to pressure from banks and companies who argued that proposals were unworkable or counterproductive.

An initial plan for an across-the-board requirement for ratings agencies to be rotated or switched every three years will be weakened to apply only to very specific types of credit and only every five years, the source said.

The pullback comes after Europe's biggest companies and banks warned that forcing them switch between so few global agencies could force them to use less well-known bodies carrying less credibility particularly with investors from the United States or Asia.

The proposed reforms come after the credit ratings sector, dominated by the "Big Three" of Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings, was slammed for giving high ratings to securitized debt or ABS linked to U.S. home loans, leading to the market crisis of 2007 through 2009.

Policymakers worry ratings carry too much clout and have blamed the timing of Greek debt downgrades for making an EU bailout harder. The issue remains pertinent as Moody's is expected to downgrade some of the world's top banks this month.

A draft EU reform of the sector, the third in as many years, would have forced companies that use ratings to rotate or switch agency every three years to boost standards and competition.

The European Parliament's economic affairs committee votes on the draft on Tuesday and there is agreement to dilute rotation, requiring it every five years and only for ratings of structured products (a category which includes ABSs), a far cry from the original plan.

"There is broad parliamentary support for this definition of rotation," the parliamentary source said.

MANDATORY ROTATION

EU states, which have joint say over the shape of the final law, have already agreed an even bigger rowback to cover only a subset of structured products.

There would also be less reliance on "mechanistic" use of ratings for calculating bank capital buffers, forcing lenders to rely more on in-house models.

Yet the diluted reform is still opposed by some in the industry.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, a lobby group for the big banks, says mandatory rotation is excessive and could harm a revival of the securitization market, which is needed to help banks fund themselves.

Meanwhile other reforms may proceed as planned.

Parliament is still expected to give investors the power to sue agencies that breach rules but there would be a reversal of the typical burden of proof, so it would be up to the agency to disprove any claim.

Parliament is also set to force agencies to restrict changes on sovereign debt ratings from the 27 EU countries to two or three fixed dates each year.

Regulators could agree to extra changes only if they agree there are exceptional circumstances, creating a rule that agency officials say would amount to censorship.

Lawmakers are also likely to ban ratings agencies from using non-public information to compile ratings.

After the vote, negotiations between lawmakers and EU states start on a final text that will come into force later this year or in 2013.

EU countries are expected to challenge some of parliament's decisions, in particular reversing the burden of proof and any ban on use of non public information.

(Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)