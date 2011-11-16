LONDON The European Union's executive European Commission, published a draft law on Tuesday to tighten regulation of credit rating agencies and inject more competition in a sector dominated by three companies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

EU states and the European Parliament have the final say with changes likely.

The main points of the draft law include:

** A general obligation on investors to conduct their own research and not rely wholly on ratings;

** Banks, insurance companies, investment fund managers will no longer be allowed to rely solely on ratings, which can trigger automatic responses in trading;

** Agencies would have to update their ratings on EU member states every six months rather than annually;

** Sovereign ratings must be published outside market hours and at least one hour before trading begins in the EU;

** Agencies must inform governments at least one working day before publication of the rating, compared with 12 hours at present;

** Agencies must disclose information on the methodologies they use and the underlying assumptions in their ratings;

** Issuers would have to rotate every three years between agencies. If an issuer uses more than one agency at the same time, only one agency would have to be rotated, but in every case, any agency cannot be used for more than six years;

** Lead analysts cannot rate the same issuer for more than four years;

** Once an agency has rated 10 bonds consecutively for an issuer it should be rotated;

** Issuer can rotate back to an agency it used previously after a four-year "cooling off" period;

** Rotation rule does not apply to sovereign debt ratings;

** Two ratings from two different agencies would be required for complex, structured finance products;

** A large shareholder in an agency cannot have a large stake in another agency;

** Large rating agencies, with over 20 percent of the market in the EU, would not be allowed to buy small rivals for 10 years;

** An agency would be liable in case it infringes, intentionally or with gross negligence, the EU rules. Investors could bring civil liability claims before national courts with the burden of proof resting on the agency;

** The European Securities and Markets Authority will set up a European Rating Index to allow investors to compare ratings. ESMA will publish all ratings on a website;

** The new rules will not only apply to actual ratings but also to rating outlooks from agencies such as "stable", "negative" or "positive".

