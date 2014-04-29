Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority attends a financial markets regulation conference organised by the parliamentary faction of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) in Berlin, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON The European Union's regulator for credit rating agencies will clarify new rules on publishing changes to sovereign debt ratings to help investors confused by firms' differing approaches.

The big three of Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch have each responded differently to rules laid out by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which authorizes and regulates credit rating agencies in the 28-country bloc.

Agencies have to publish a calendar for the year ahead noting on which day they would make any changes to sovereign ratings. Some agencies publish nothing if there is no change while others have released a statement or report.

"The calendar is a very new phenomenon and obviously we are monitoring this and looking at whether this is working properly," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told the Reuters Regulation Summit on Tuesday.

He expects the watchdog will clarify some of the rules in the form of a Questions and Answers sheet.

"There will probably be a Q&A in coming weeks," Maijoor said.

He appeared to play down expectations ESMA could require agencies to make a statement even if there is no ratings change.

"On should there always be a message, the way we are looking at it now is more like this is a window of opportunity for the credit rating agency to issue or change their sovereign debt rating, so there is no obligation at that time to use this opportunity," Maijoor said.

ESMA supervises more than 20 rating agencies but the three main firms are likely to continue to dominate the market for the foreseeable future.

"This is a market where there will be an inherent tendency for concentration because it's a market where brand name reputation across the world is very important," Maijoor said.

ESMA has visited all three and in December found failings over keeping changes in sovereign ratings confidential ahead of publication. It also found examples of management taking part in determining ratings rather than leaving it to analysts.

"They need to get their house in order ... I would say they have improved. We still identify issues and shortcomings that need to be repaired," Maijoor said.

ESMA is waiting for the outcome of two cases it has passed to its independent investigations officer to see if there had been violations of EU rules.

Maijoor said it will take many years before the new supervisory regime and rules are fully embedded at rating agencies given that the sector was unregulated before the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"It's very important that this is not a compliance exercise, but this should be about improving fundamentally the objective of high quality ratings in these organizations," Maijoor said.

Sovereign ratings became politically charged at the height of the euro zone crisis, when S&P infuriated Greece in 2011 by cutting the rating of its debt while the country's international bailout was being renegotiated.

This led to EU laws to regulate rating agencies and make their decisions more transparent and predictable.

