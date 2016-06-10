RIGA The European Central Bank is ready to use all available tools, starting from its currency swap lines with the Bank of England, if a UK referendum vote to leave the European Union shocks financial markets, ECB rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday.

"Of course, all the necessary tools are at disposal of the European Central Bank at the moment and, if it is necessary to use them, then the European Central Bank will use them," the Latvian central bank governor told a news conference, answering a question about what the ECB could do in the case of a Brexit.

Asked about the swap lines, which allow UK banks to borrow in euros from the Bank of England and vice versa, Rimsevics said: "Especially if it (the result of the referendum) is negative and there is some kind of necessity, there are some kind of shocks, then, of course, all those lines will operate."

