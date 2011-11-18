LONDON The European Union's regulatory in-tray is due to expand in coming weeks with draft measures to shake up auditing and make it easier to wind down failed cross-border banks.

The regulatory agenda has been driven largely by the need to plug supervisory holes uncovered by the financial crisis.

All measures are drafted by the European Commission and must be approved by the European Parliament and member states to become law, a process that involves haggling and changes.

Following are key measures and related stories:

TO COME:

AUDIT MARKET

The commission is set to propose on November 30 ways to increase competition in auditing, a sector dominated by the "Big Four" of Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PwC.

It is also to require auditors to blow the whistle on risky business practices at banks and become more independent of financial sector clients.

BANK CRISIS RESOLUTION

The European Commission has delayed until January its plans for a pan-EU framework for winding up banks in an orderly way during a crisis by focusing on supervisory cooperation using a common regulatory toolkit.

A draft obtained by Reuters included plans to give regulators powers to impose losses, or "haircuts", on senior bondholders to avoid taxpayers having to bail out banks again.

AT APPROVAL STAGE:

BANK CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

The commission proposed a draft law in July which updates the bloc's bank capital requirement rules to include tougher Basel III standards agreed at the global level.

Countries outside the EU, such as the United States, are watching closely to make sure there is no deviation from Basel III to give EU banks advantages.

DERIVATIVES

A measure to require central clearing and reporting of standardized derivatives traded over-the-counter (OTC) or bilaterally between banks, to curb risks and improve transparency. EU states and European Parliament want to reach a final deal by the end of November.

SHORT SELLING

The EU Parliament gave final approval to a joint deal with EU states this month to a measure to curb excessive shorting of bonds or shares if it is causing volatility in markets. It also bans naked credit default swaps related to sovereign debt.

SECURITIES TRADING

The commission has proposed a sweeping reform of securities trading rules, extending transparency requirements beyond shares to bonds and commodities. High-frequency trading and use of algorithms or computerized trading would also be directly regulated. Integrated stock exchanges would also have to open up themselves to competition in clearing.

MARKET ABUSE

The commission has proposed extending the scope of its anti-market abuse rule to cover spot commodity markets as well as toughen up sanctions generally by making intentions to manipulate an offence.

RATING AGENCIES

The commission has proposed a measure to boost competition in credit ratings, a sector dominated by Fitch, Moody's and S&P.

HEDGE FUNDS/PRIVATE EQUITY

New rules to crack down on hedge funds and private equity groups have been approved and take effect in 2013. Regulators are finalizing implementing measures.

INSURERS

The EU has approved a new Solvency II capital rules for insurers but is likely to delay introduction by a year to January 2014 to give firms more time to adjust.

HOME LOANS

The EC has also proposed a draft law to crack down on lax standards for granting home loans.

MUTUAL FUNDS/CONSUMER PROTECTION

It is also set to propose rules in early 2012 to increase protection for consumers buying financial products or PRIPs and also step forward with another round of reforms (UCITS V) to EU mutual funds rules.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)