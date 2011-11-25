ROME European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn gave his backing to Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's new government on Friday but warned that swift action was needed to contain the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

He dismissed fears that the euro's survival was in question but said the crisis had reached the heart of the single currency.

"This contagion effect has been touching the proximity of the core and even touching the core itself," he told a news conference after meeting Monti in Rome.

"It shows that this is an increasingly systemic phenomenon, which calls for strong financial firewalls in order to contain this contagion and have a counterforce to this market turbulence."

With bond markets across the euro zone now under severe stress, markets have been looking increasingly to European leaders for a more general solution to the crisis, with many Italian politicians joining calls for jointly issued euro bonds.

However Rehn said the idea faced considerable skepticism in Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, where many voters fear they will be forced to subsidize what are widely seen as fiscally irresponsible southern states.

"If I put it nicely, I would say there is a variety of views and there is quite some opposition as regards (common) euro bonds," Rehn said in testimony held in Italy's Chamber of Deputies.

"It will take quite some effort before the German public and the public in some other member states will be convinced of the merits of euro bonds."

Rehn said it was clear from his talks with governments in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and other states that euro bonds could only be adopted at the end of a process of much deeper economic union.

"The necessary pre-condition for any serious move (on euro zone bonds) is further reinforcement of economic government toward a fiscal union," he said.

However, he underlined the need for a "community method" in building this fiscal union, rather than "directorates of two countries or more," and stressed that Germany would have to co-operate with its partners.

"As Mrs Merkel wants to decide a fiscal union, the German government will have the pleasure to negotiate with the other 26 members of the EU and the other 16 members of the euro zone, as well as the Commission ... when decisions of fiscal union and economic union are taken," he said.

The debt crisis now ravaging the euro zone shows the error of launching Europe's economic and monetary union without a solid economic foundation, Rehn said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)