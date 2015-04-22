MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped a compromise in the European Union case against Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be found and added Russia and the company would defend their interests.

The European Union on Wednesday charged the Russian gas giant with overcharging buyers in eastern Europe and hindering competition. [ID:nL5N0XI4MA]

"We hope that a compromise will be found," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

"We are looking forward to an absolutely impartial attitude towards the Gazprom company. Of course, Gazprom will defend its interests and the state, as a major shareholder in the company, will also defend the interests of Gazprom."

