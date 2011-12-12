BRUSSELS Russia's ambassador to the European Union said his country was considering providing funds via the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the euro-zone debt crisis.

"We are considering this option," Vladimir Chizhov told reporters Monday.

"I was asked whether Russia would be prepared to donate directly to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). That is impossible of course because it is an entity that is in an offshore zone... But the IMF is different."

The Kremlin's top economic aide had said in October that Russia would "seriously consider" requests to help euro member states via the IMF.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin last month criticized the structure of the EFSF, the euro zone's temporary bailout fund, and said Russia and other major emerging nations would prefer to channel any aid via the IMF.

He attached no formal conditions, but said extra funding from Russia and other countries should be reflected in their status in the IMF's decision-making processes.

At a summit last week, EU leaders agreed on tighter fiscal rules under a pact that also includes new funds to and loans from the IMF. They said they would confirm within 10 days the provision of funds to the IMF of up to 200 billion euros in the form of bilateral loans to help it deal with the crisis.

Chizhov, speaking ahead of an EU-Russia summit scheduled for Thursday, said Russia was thinking about its contribution to the IMF.

"I don't have any final numbers to show you but this is an issue that is being considered by my country," he said.

